Angels' Jose Suarez: Tabbed as Thursday's starter
Suarez will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Suarez joined the team in Los Angeles on Wednesday and will be activated after spending the minimum 10 days in the minors. The 21-year-old has a 5.51 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through his first seven major-league starts, and he'll have a favorable matchup to improve upon those numbers Thursday.
