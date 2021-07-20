Suarez (4-3) was charged with the loss against the A's on Tuesday after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Suarez held the A's to a single run across the first five frames via a solo homer by Matt Olson. The southpaw eventually unraveled in the sixth, allowing three more runs including a two-run double to Ramon Laureano. The 23-year-old didn't quite stretch out as far as his season-high 88 pitches last time out, tossing 73 this time around, including 49 for strikes. Suarez will take a 2.85 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next projected start Monday against Colorado.