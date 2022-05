Suarez gave up four earned runs over 4.0 innings and took the loss Saturday as the Angels fell to the White Sox. He allowed eight hits, struck out four batters and walked two.

Five of the hits Suarez allowed went for extra bases, and he wound up on the wrong side of the decision for the second time in four starts. He has not been eating up many innings for the Angels, as he has not made it out of the fifth inning all season.