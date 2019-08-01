Suarez (2-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Angels were downed 9-1 by the Tigers, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The southpaw hasn't been able to complete five innings in any of his five July starts, stumbling to a 5.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 20.1 innings on the month. Suarez will look to turn things around in his next outing Tuesday in Cincinnati.