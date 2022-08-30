Suarez (5-6) earned the win over the Yankees on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Suarez gave up only three hits in the outing, though two of them -- including an Anthony Rizzo solo home run -- went for extra-bases. The left-handed hurler demonstrated good control with 56 of his 87 pitching going for strikes, and of his three walks, two were intentional passes to Aaron Judge. Suarez turned in his third quality start of the campaign and ended a two-game losing streak to bring his record to 5-6. He had a strong month of August, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 28.2 innings across five starts.