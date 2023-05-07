Suarez will undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's start against the Rangers with left shoulder discomfort, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez first felt soreness in the second inning before finally being removed in the third when it didn't dissipate. A stint on the injured list for Suarez seems likely even if he gets favorable news from the MRI, especially since his spot in the Angels' rotation was already on thin ice. Chase Silseth went 3.1 innings in relief of Suarez on Sunday and would be an obvious candidate to replace him in the rotation.