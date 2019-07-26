Angels' Jose Suarez: Whiffs six over 4.1 innings
Suarez did not factor into the decision against the Orioles on Thursday, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six.
Suarez held Baltimore scoreless over the first three frames before allowing a single run in the fourth inning. He departed with one out in the fifth after allowing back-to-back singles and was charged with his second run when the lead runner eventually came around to score. The rookie has now allowed three runs or less in seven of his eight starts but has completed five innings only three times in those appearances. He'll carry a 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 37 innings into his next scheduled start, a home matchup against the Tigers on Tuesday.
