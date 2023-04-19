Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Yankees that Suarez will remain in the rotation, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has really struggled in his appearances thus far for the Angels with a 9.26 ERA over 11 2/3 innings while allowing 21 hits. The Angels will allow him to make at least one more start -- Suarez is scheduled to face off against the Athletics next week -- but another disappointing effort could lead to a change in the rotation.