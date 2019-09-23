Angels' Jose Suarez: Working on mechanical flaw
Suarez worked on sharpening a "mechanical fix" in his appearance against Houston on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Suarez had thrown at least 59 pitches in each of his previous outings this season but was limited to 34 tosses over two innings against the Astros. The short appearance was purposely set up to allow Suarez to focus on the mechanical fix he had recently made to his delivery. The 21-year-old gave up one run on two hits while striking out two batters in his two innings of work and reported feeling good about his form following the game.
