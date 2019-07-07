Suarez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the no-decision in the loss to Houston.

The two runs Suarez allowed came off a two-run shot by Tony Kemp in the second innings. In the fourth, he walked Max Stassi before hitting Kemp, ending his afternoon. The rookie lefty owns a 5.40 ERA with a 30:13 K:BB in 28.1 innings this season. It's unclear if he'll stick with the rotation after the All-Star break or head back to Triple-A Salt Lake.