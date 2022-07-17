Suarez (1-4) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Suarez hasn't completed five innings in any of his three July starts. He's allowed 12 runs in 12 innings this month. Saturday's outing was marred by the long ball, as Trea Turner took him deep twice and Max Muncy added a three-run blast. Suarez had a 4.36 ERA at the end of June, but it's now at 5.60 with a 1.58 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB across 45 innings in 11 appearances (nine starts) this year. The Angels are expected to resume a six-man rotation after the All-Star break, so he's not yet at immediate risk of losing his starting role despite the recent struggles.