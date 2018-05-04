Graterol was promoted to the big leagues Friday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Angels needed a backup catcher in town after Martin Maldonado (personal) was placed on the bereavement list. Graterol doesn't figure to see much action while he's in Los Angeles, and will likely head back to the minors once Maldonado is back. JC Ramirez (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for him on the 40-man roster.