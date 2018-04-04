Angels' Juan Graterol: Designated for assignment
Graterol was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday.
The Angels acquired right-hander Miguel Almonte from the Royals on Wednesday and subsequently took Graterol off the 40-man roster in order to make room for their new arrival. Graterol appeared in 47 games for Los Angeles last season, hitting .202/.207/.250 with 10 RBI in 84 at-bats. If he passes through waivers, Graterol will begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Salt Lake.
