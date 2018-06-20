Angels' Juan Graterol: DFA'd by Angels
Graterol was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
Graterol had a single appearance for the Angels in the majors this season, registering a single in his only at-bat. The 29-year-old has a .322/.347/.378 slash line in 90 at-bats with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, where he should remain if he clears waivers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas