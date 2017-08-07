Angels' Juan Graterol: Drives in three Sunday
Graterol went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and three RBI Sunday against Oakland.
This production came out of left field for the backup catcher, who had just two doubles and six RBI all season coming in. Graterol remains a fantasy afterthought due to a lack of playing time and an unimpressive .271/.279/.339 line when he does get thrown in there.
