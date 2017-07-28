Graterol went 1-for-2 in Thursday's loss to the Indians.

This was the 28-year-old's first start dating back to July 4 due to the scheduling of off days and the All-Star break affording the club to continuously run Martin Maldonado out on an everyday basis. Graterol's lackluster .255/.263/.291 triple slash through 57 plate appearances combined with his lack of playing time make him unusable even in two-catcher formats.