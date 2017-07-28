Angels' Juan Graterol: Goes 1-for-2 Thursday
Graterol went 1-for-2 in Thursday's loss to the Indians.
This was the 28-year-old's first start dating back to July 4 due to the scheduling of off days and the All-Star break affording the club to continuously run Martin Maldonado out on an everyday basis. Graterol's lackluster .255/.263/.291 triple slash through 57 plate appearances combined with his lack of playing time make him unusable even in two-catcher formats.
More News
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...