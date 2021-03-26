site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Juan Graterol: Headed to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Graterol was assigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Graterol signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in November, but was unable to crack the roster. In 10 Cactus League plate appearances, he managed a .300/.300/.400 line.
