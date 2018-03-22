Angels' Juan Graterol: Optioned to Triple-A
Graterol was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
The Angels made a round of cuts Thursday with Opening Day looming, optioning five players down to Salt Lake. Graterol, who was competing for a backup catcher job with Rene Rivera and Carlos Perez, will begin the season in the minors.
