Angels' Juan Lagares: Absent from lineup again Friday
Lagares is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Lagares will sit his second straight game after starting the previous seven contests before Wednesday. Keon Wong will move to right field as Taylor Ward serves as the center fielder Friday.
