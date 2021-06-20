site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Juan Lagares: Absent from Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Lagares is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Lagares will get his first breather since June 11. Taylor Ward will shift to center field with Luis Rengifo starting in right field Saturday.
