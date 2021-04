Lagares (calf) will return to action "any day now" according to manager Joe Maddon, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lagares' return has been said to be imminent since late in the week, and he could be activated as soon as Monday. The 32-year-old has logged only seven at-bats so far this season and has yet to collect a hit. He'll likely serve as the team's fourth outfielder when he resumes playing.