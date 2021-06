Lagares went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Lagares knocked in a run with a first-inning single. He also scored following a single in the fourth frame. The two-hit effort was his second in three games. Prior to Saturday, he was mired in an eight-game slump during which he went 2-for-28 without an extra-base hit.