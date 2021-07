Lagares went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Lagares came through when it mattered most and ended the game with a two-run walk-off double against Cole Sulser. The 32-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last nine games but is slashing just .226/.249/.360 with two homers, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and a 4:31 BB:K over 170 plate appearances.