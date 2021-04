Lagares will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Lagares will stick in the lineup for the second straight day, with his starts coming against both a left-hander (Steven Matz) and a right-hander (Tanner Roark). The 32-year-old had broke camp with the Angels as a fourth outfielder, but he looks like he could be in store for an everyday role after Dexter Fowler (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a season-ending ACL tear.