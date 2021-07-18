Lagares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners and is expected to move into a bench role.

The Angels promoted top prospect Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and he's expected to immediately step in as Los Angeles' everyday center fielder. That will spell an end to Lagares' time as a regular, which wasn't especially fruitful for fantasy purposes. Even though he's currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, Lagares is still slashing a middling .226/.253/.353 on the season with only two home runs and one stolen base across 199 plate appearances.