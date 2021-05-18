Lagares was removed in the final inning of Monday's 7-4 win over Cleveland due to a toe injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored before exiting.

Lagares picked up the injury while attempting to flag down Harold Ramirez's eighth-inning home run, which barely cleared the center-field wall. With star outfielder Mike Trout (calf) also exiting early with an injury, the Angels could be shorthanded Tuesday if neither he or Lagares are available. Lagares is scheduled to undergo an evaluation before the Angels make a ruling on his status for the second game of the series.