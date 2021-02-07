Lagares signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The 31-year-old will join the Halos as a non-roster invitee for spring training to compete for a spot on the roster as a reserve outfielder. Lagares initially signed with the Padres for 2020 but elected free agency in July and eventually returned to the Mets, though he didn't appear in a game during a three-day stint on the big-league roster. He had a .213/.279/.326 slash line in 285 plate appearances during 2019 with New York and has never offered a strong bat, but he still provides a reliable glove in the outfield.