Lagares went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Lagares came through with a pair of big hits for the Halos on Wedneday, smacking an RBI double in the second before cashing in another run with a base hit in the sixth. Due to a September slump that has seen Lagares hit just .200, the outfielder has lost some playing time to Jose Rojas. With free agency approaching yet again for the 32-year-old, he's a candidate to be wearing a different uniform come 2022.