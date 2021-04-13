Lagares (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
He was scratched from Monday's lineup with calf tightness, which may have ended up being a strain. Jon Jay is the expected replacement on the active roster. The Angels opted to go with Jared Walsh in right field and Albert Pujols at first base Tuesday, which could be a common alignment in the short term.
