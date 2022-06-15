Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.