site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-juan-lagares-officially-earns-roster-spot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Juan Lagares: Officially earns roster spot
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 1, 2021
at
12:29 am ET 1 min read
Lagares had his contract selected by the Angels on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old made a strong impression during spring training and was able to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Lagares should begin the season operating as the Halos fourth outfielder behind starters Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler and Justin Upton.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/07/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read