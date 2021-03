Lagares is expected to open the season as the Angels' fourth outfielder, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was already the favorite for the job, and his roster positioning has become more stable with Scott Schebler reassigned to minor-league camp and Jon Jay cut over the past two couple days. Lagares likely will be limited to a reserve role while Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Dexter Fowler remain healthy.