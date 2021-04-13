Lagares (calf) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels will go with an alignment of Jared Walsh in right field and Albert Pujols at first base, and it's unclear whether Lagares is sitting due to calf tightness or this is just the preferred lineup construction against lefty Danny Duffy. There could be playing time available for Lagares once he's healthy with Dexter Fowler (knee) on the shelf.
