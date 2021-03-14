Lagares is slashing .500/.529/.563 with three stolen bases and two RBI this spring, and he remains a candidate for the Angels' fourth-outfielder role, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lagares is in camp as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league deal, but he may be cementing an Opening Day roster spot with his stellar spring. The 31-year-old is a career .254 hitter and has never demonstrated much power, so his fantasy appeal is minimal. However, Lagares' strong defense and above-average speed could make him an appealing reserve option for the Angels.