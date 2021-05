Lagares was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting in left field Wednesday against the Rays.

The 32-year-old was sent to the alternate site after being activated from the injured list at the end of April, but he'll quickly rejoin the Angels. Lagares went 0-for-7 in two appearances before suffering the calf injury, and he see extended playing time should Justin Upton (knee) require a stint on the injured list.