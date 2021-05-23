Lagares will start in center field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Athletics.
Lagares' career .362 slugging percentage makes him far from an ideal cleanup hitter, but he'll receive a look in the heart of the lineup while manager Joe Maddon exhausts every option in an attempt to inject some life into the listless Angels offense. The 32-year-old could end up plummeting a few spots in the lineup in future contests if the Angels eventually move Justin Upton -- who is leading off Sunday -- down in the order, but Lagares should at least have some security as the team's everyday center field. He'll be making his fifth straight start Sunday in place of Mike Trout (calf), who is unlikely to return from the injured list until shortly before the All-Star break.