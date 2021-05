Lagares (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lagares had been on the injured list since April 13, but he was trending toward a return throughout the week. It appears as though the 32-year-old will report to the Triple-A level to begin the minor-league season, but he could return to the majors in a depth role at some point.