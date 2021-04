Lagares (calf) could be activated during the team's weekend series against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lagares is first eligible to come off the injured list Friday, and that appears to be a realistic possibility. He took live at-bats earlier in the week and has had no reported setbacks. Even so, Lagares has only seven plate appearances this season and is likely to remain in a depth role upon his return.