Lagares (toe) went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-1 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Lagares didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday while dealing with the toe injury, but he was able to patrol center field for all seven innings of the matinee game. The outfielder has a .241/.290/.414 slash line with no home runs, four RBI, five runs scored and five doubles through 31 plate appearances this year. He'll get the start again in center field and bat sixth in the nightcap. Lagares could see a near-everyday role while Mike Trout (calf) is sidelined for at least six weeks.