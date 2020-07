Teheran (undisclosed) arrived in Anaheim on Friday, but it's unclear whether he joined the team's camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that he saw Teheran, but he wasn't sure whether he was cleared to join the team for workouts. Given the uncertainty surrounding the right-hander's status, he may not be ready to go by the start of the regular season. However, it's encouraging that Teheran's return to on-field work appears to be imminent.