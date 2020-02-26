Angels' Julio Teheran: Battling hamstring tightness
Teheran was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled Cactus League start against the Dodgers due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
An MRI came back negative so the right-hander appears to have avoided a significant injury, and it's unsurprising to see the team taking a cautious approach early in spring training. A recovery timeline remains unclear at this point, but a relatively quick return to the mound could allow Teheran to make his usual preparations for the start of the regular season. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Angels in December after the Braves declined his 2020 option after posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 162:83 K:BB over 174.2 innings last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...