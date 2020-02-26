Angels' Julio Teheran: Battling hamstring tightness

Teheran was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled Cactus League start against the Dodgers due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

An MRI came back negative so the right-hander appears to have avoided a significant injury, and it's unsurprising to see the team taking a cautious approach early in spring training. A recovery timeline remains unclear at this point, but a relatively quick return to the mound could allow Teheran to make his usual preparations for the start of the regular season. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Angels in December after the Braves declined his 2020 option after posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 162:83 K:BB over 174.2 innings last season.