Teheran will throw three innings at the Angels' secondary training site Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Teheran missed most of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, so he's understandably behind his teammates and remains on the injured list for now. Tuesday's session is expected to be his final one before joining the active roster, so he could make his Angels debut in approximately a week. He likely won't be able to handle a true starter's workload in his first few turns in the rotation, however.