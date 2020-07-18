Teheran (undisclosed) was cleared to work out Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Teheran was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons in early July. While it's undoubtedly a positive that he's now able to join his teammates, his late arrival to camp could impact his ability to handle a starter's workload early in the season.
More News
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Arrives in Anaheim•
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Timetable still unclear•
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Still absent from camp•
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Opening Day status in doubt•
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Waiting for COVID-19 test results•
-
Angels' Julio Teheran: Placed on injured list•