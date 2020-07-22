Teheran (illness) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old was cleared to join team workouts over the weekend after previously missing game due to COVID-19, so he still has some work to do before reaching game readiness. Teheran figures to remain on the COVID-19 injured list to start the seaons, and he is scheduled to throw two innings during his next bullpen session. Given the lack of buildup, he'll likely won't enter the rotation before the first week of August.