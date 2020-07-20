Teheran confirmed Sunday that his late arrival at Angels camp was the result of a positive COVID-19 test, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teheran, who wasn't cleared to work out with the Angels until Saturday, revealed that he first experienced symptoms of the coronavirus in late June, with those complications including fever, chills, body aches, headaches and a loss of taste. Nearly a month later, Teheran has apparently passed all COVID-19-related protocols, but he estimated that he's still about "a week behind" schedule in his normal throwing program. Though the Angels were satisfied with Teheran's bullpen session Saturday, he'll likely require some additional time to ramp up to a starter's workload, so expect him to remain on the COVID-19 injured list when the Angels begin their season this weekend. Teheran could be ready to make his first start of 2020 in the final week of July or the first week of August.