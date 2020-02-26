Angels' Julio Teheran: Downplays injury
Teheran (hamstring) said he plans on making his first Cactus League start Sunday or Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Despite being scratched a day in advance of his scheduled spring debut Wednesday against the Dodgers, Teheran said that his tight left hamstring is only a minor injury and nothing that he thinks will jeopardize his availability for the start of the season. If Teheran can get back to game action within the next few days like he believes, he should remain on pace to get enough innings this spring to secure a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...