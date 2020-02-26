Angels' Julio Teheran: Downplays injury

Teheran (hamstring) said he plans on making his first Cactus League start Sunday or Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Despite being scratched a day in advance of his scheduled spring debut Wednesday against the Dodgers, Teheran said that his tight left hamstring is only a minor injury and nothing that he thinks will jeopardize his availability for the start of the season. If Teheran can get back to game action within the next few days like he believes, he should remain on pace to get enough innings this spring to secure a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation.