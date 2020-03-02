Angels' Julio Teheran: Getting first start Monday
Teheran (hamstring) will make his first Cactus League start Monday against the Cubs.
Teheran's inclusion on the Angels' spring pitching schedule was pushed back a week after he experienced left hamstring tightness, but the right-hander erased any concerns about his health after completing a bullpen session over the weekend. Though he's slightly behind the Angels' other starting candidates at this stage of the spring, Teheran should be ready to go for Opening Day if he can build up to around five innings before the Angels head back to California in three weeks.
