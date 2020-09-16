Teheran allowed four runs on three hits and one walk in two innings against Arizona on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The veteran didn't give up an exorbitant number of hits, but the three he did yield all left the yard. It was the first time this season that Teheran has allowed three homers in a game, though his 3.07 HR/9 indicates a serious problem with the long ball overall. After a promising appearance against San Diego on Sept. 2, the right-hander has allowed nine earned runs over 6.2 innings across his past two starts. He'll carry an unsightly 8.90 ERA into his next start, currently slated for Sunday at home against Texas.