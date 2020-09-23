Teheran will not make another start this season but will be available out of the bullpen for the Angels' final few games, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels' off day Thursday means they won't need all of their starters to make one final start. Teheran certainly makes sense as the man to skip, as he owns a very disappointing 9.49 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 30.1 innings this season. He was already a very unexciting fantasy option as a starter given his struggles, and he's considerably less interesting as a long reliever.