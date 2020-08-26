Teheran pitched 4.2 innings in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Houston, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Teheran was recently demoted to the bullpen, but he was called upon to make a spot start in Game 2 of the twin bill. The right-hander appeared to have his first victory of the year locked up after the Angels staked him to a 6-0 lead through the top half of the fifth inning, but the Astros responded with three runs off him in the bottom of the frame. That resulted in the decision to pull Teheran from the contest only one out shy of qualifying for the win. It remains to be seen whether Teheran will rejoin the rotation at any point this season, though he should be a top candidate for another spot start if the need arises.